‘Shop Local’ T-shirts help small businesses

OKEECHOBEE — Scott Dawson, owner of East Coast Signs & Shirts Co., is on a mission to save small businesses in Okeechobee. He started with the “I washed my hands” stickers, which he passed out free of charge to local businesses in the hopes the stickers would not only bring smiles to the faces of those who saw them but also to draw customers in the businesses where the stickers could be found.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — East Coast Signs and Shirts Co. has designed these shirts to help small businesses.

His next endeavor was with signs he printed up and passed out to the businesses, also free. These signs read, “We’re open carry-out” or We’re open drive-thru.” All the restaurant owners had to do was ask for one. Mr. Dawson said: “I just want to see our local businesses survive. We’re gonna get through this. It’s just a pothole in the road of life, and we’ll get past it.”

Now, Mr. Dawson has come up with a plan to sell T-shirts with the logo, “Shop Local #here to stay” on them. Mr. Dawson gave local small businesses the opportunity to sign up, and as customers buy the shirts for $20 each, they are asked to enter a promo code for a business. The business they put the code in for receives $10 from the shirt. The other $10 is used to purchase the shirt and supplies and to pay Mr. Dawson’s employees. All shirts are shipped, and shipping is included in the cost.

The only catch for the businesses is that they need to advertise the shirts and their promo code, because that is the only way they will get credit for the sales. If the customer does not put in a code for a particular business, the business will not get credit for the sale. Mr. Dawson has no way of knowing who you want your purchase to go toward unless you put in that code, so if you don’t know what it is, ask.

The following businesses are signed up for the fundraiser: A Shaping Inc., Austin Sewer & Septic, Barney’s Barber & Beauty Shop, Big Tasty’s, Brown Cow Sweetery, Carolyn’s Barber Shop, Clay Agricultural Fence, Colour Me Crazy, Crossfit 426, Crossroads Restaurant, Debbie’s Deals & Discounts, Glow Beauty Bar, Homefront Electric, Kahootz, Lash Me Brows, Our Village Okeechobee, Pogey’s Family Restaurant, Ray of Sunshine Boutique, Serenity Coffee Shop, SweetyT’s, The Grooming Spot Barbershop & Beauty, The Country Boutique, The Lounge at Sacred Sanctuary, The Purple Orchid, Tin Fish, Trend’s, TriggCo, and Weeks Beekeeping.

If you would like to support one of these businesses, check with them to get the promo code and link to purchase the shirt.

East Coast Signs and Shirts is located at 2344 State Road 70 West. Their phone number is 863-763-0902.