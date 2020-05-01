SHIP may help with rent and utility bills

OKEECHOBEE — If your income been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, you may be eligible for temporary assistance toward rent and/or water and sewer payments.

The State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program (SHIP) has made some funding available to help residents of Okeechobee County, according to information shared at the April 30 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission.

Applicants must be residents of Okeechobee County, have proof of job loss or reduced hours due to COVID-19, and meet the household income requirements.

Available assistance includes:

• Temporary rent payments for eligible tenants impacted by COVID-19;

• Temporary water and/or sewer utility payments for eligible tenants and homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19.

To apply for assistance, contact the Okeechobee County SHIP coordinator at 863-763-9312, ext. 6.

