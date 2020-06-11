SHINE provides free and unbiased Medicare counseling appointments

SHINE is continuing to provide free and unbiased Medicare counseling appointments during the summer.

In addition- SHINE has the opportunity to provide some public education presentations via YouTube currently, while the pandemic is going on.

Below are the links available on demand for each class.

SHINE looks forward to the community’s attendance.

Know that if any attendees have any questions during the presentation or afterwards, they can use this link to reach the appropriate service area: http://www.floridashine.org/Contact-Us.aspx or call our helpline for a personal appointment 866-684-5885.

Virtual Medicare Class links:

SHINE overview: https://youtu.be/ZrCReKPW02Q

SHINE overview SPANISH: https://youtu.be/iVza2fTAGdY

Medicare Basics: https://youtu.be/eig7wX62yOg

Medicare 101: https://youtu.be/CukO2TBseFM

Medicare Part C: https://youtu.be/W53kTRnOm20

Senior Medicare Patrol: https://youtu.be/HmdcpiQkw9w

Financial Assistance: https://youtu.be/5KK7jv7SWaQ

