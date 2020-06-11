SHINE provides free and unbiased Medicare counseling appointments

SHINE is continuing to provide free and unbiased Medicare counseling appointments during the summer.
In addition- SHINE has the opportunity to provide some public education presentations via YouTube currently, while the pandemic is going on.
Below are the links available on demand for each class.
SHINE looks forward to the community’s attendance.
Know that if any attendees have any questions during the presentation or afterwards, they can use this link to reach the appropriate service area: http://www.floridashine.org/Contact-Us.aspx or call our helpline for a personal appointment 866-684-5885.
Virtual Medicare Class links:
SHINE overview: https://youtu.be/ZrCReKPW02Q
SHINE overview SPANISH: https://youtu.be/iVza2fTAGdY
Medicare Basics: https://youtu.be/eig7wX62yOg
Medicare 101: https://youtu.be/CukO2TBseFM
Medicare Part C: https://youtu.be/W53kTRnOm20
Senior Medicare Patrol: https://youtu.be/HmdcpiQkw9w
Financial Assistance: https://youtu.be/5KK7jv7SWaQ