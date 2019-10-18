Sheriff’s office welcomes new officers

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) held a ceremony at Indian River State College to swear in eight new corrections officers and one new deputy. The ceremony also included recognition of deputies who have completed additional training and some promotions.

Lake Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken

Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen (back to camera) swore in eight new corrections officers during the Oct. 17 ceremony at Indian River State College. The new officers are Ramiro Doval, Justin Fetterolf, Huascar Moirera, Austin Waldron, Mark Falkenberg, Michael Leininger, Mark Roberts and Andrew Wolgamott.

The new officers in corrections are: Ramiro Doval, Justin Fetterolf, Huascar Moirera, Austin Waldron, Mark Falkenberg, Michael Leininger, Mark Roberts and Andrew Wolgamott.

Brandon Gries was sworn in as a new deputy.

Lake Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken

Brandon Gries was sworn in as a new Okeechobee County deputy during a ceremony on Oct. 17 at Indian River State College. His grandfather pinned the badge on his uniform.

Lisa Smith was promoted to senior deputy in corrections.

Matthew Crawford, Cody Hurst and Ryane Ammons were promoted to detective.

Promoted to the rank of corporal were Fred Bulanda, John Hazy, Jose Garduno, Heath Hughes, Jack Nash and Howard “Sport” Pickering.

Promoted to sergeant were Chris Dodd, Roy Gilchrist, Javier Gonzalez and Brian Lowe.

Michael Hazellief was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Lake Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken

Michael Hazellief was promoted to the rank of lieutenant on Oct. 17. During the ceremony at Indian River State College, his wife and mother pinned his new rank bars onto his uniform.

Cpl. Cari Arnold was recognized for completing the Indian River State College Leadership Academy. She is the 44th officer from OCSO to complete the class, which includes about 300 hours of training.

Five officers were honored for completing three, one-week courses in the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) Trilogy: Capt. Robert Coleman, Capt. Shannon Peterson, Lt. Chris Hans, Lt. Randy Thomas and Lt. Michael Hazellief. Lt. Hazellief also completed the FBI National Academy 10 week course.

Lt. Randy Thomas was also recognized for completing the Florida Sheriff’s Association Commander’s Academy, a two-week course.

