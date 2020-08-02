SFWMD to reopen most locks Monday

WEST PALM BEACH — The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is reopening navigational locks today and tomorrow.



Locks had been temporarily closed as Tropical Storm Isaias moved through the region.



The following locks will reopen today at 4 p.m.:



Hendry County: S-310 boat lock, Clewiston.



The following locks will reopen at the start of regular operating hours tomorrow, Monday, Aug. 3:



Martin County: S-135 boat lock, J&S Fish Camp,

Okeechobee County: G-36 boat lock, Henry Creek,

Okeechobee County: S-193 boat lock, Taylor Creek,

Okeechobee County: S-65D boat lock, Kissimmee River,

Okeechobee County: S-65E boat lock, Kissimmee River,

Glades County: S-127 boat lock, Buckhead Ridge and S-131 boat lock, Lakeport,

Polk County: S-65 boat lock, Lake Kissimmee,

Polk County: S-65A boat lock, Kissimmee River,

Polk County: S-61 boat lock, Lake Tohopekaliga.



The following locks will reopen at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Monday, August 3:

Okeechobee County: S-193 boat lock, Taylor CreekLearn more about all locks and structures maintained by SFWMD, including hours of operation, at

SFWMD.gov/Navigation.

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.