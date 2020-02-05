SFWMD sends letters of support for LOWRP, Loxahatchee projects

WEST PALM BEACH Actions taken advance completion of EAA Reservoir Project, authorization of the Lake Okeechobee Watershed Restoration Project, development of Western Everglades Restoration Project and authorization of the Loxahatchee River Restoration Project

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) recently took several actions to advance four projects that are part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) to restore Florida’s Everglades.

The actions taken by SFWMD include:

Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project. SFWMD issued a “Request For Bids” for the construction of an inflow/outflow canal that will bring water from Lake Okeechobee into the Stormwater Treatment Area (STA) and reservoir. The 240,000 acre-foot reservoir will help dramatically reduce damaging discharges from Lake Okeechobee to the coastal estuaries during the wet season and help send additional clean water south to the Everglades. The associated stormwater treatment area component of the project will clean the water stored in the reservoir to meet state water quality standards.



Lake Okeechobee Watershed Restoration Project (LOWRP). SFWMD sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, its federal partner in Everglades restoration, supporting the project’s authorization. LOWRP is a planning effort being conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District to identify opportunities to improve the quantity, timing and distribution of flows into the 730-square-mile lake. The project area, where placement of potential features are being considered, covers a large portion of the Lake Okeechobee Watershed north of the lake. Click HERE to read the letter of support.



Western Everglades Restoration Project (WERP). SFWMD sent a letter to

the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers encouraging continued development and offering assistance to move the project forward. The District recommends additional research to support planning efforts in addition to finding solutions for lands needed for the project. This restoration project will restore and reconnect the western Everglades ecosystem. Click HERE to read the letter.



Loxahatchee River Watershed Restoration Project. SFWMD sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, its federal partner in Everglades

restoration, supporting the project’s authorization. The Loxahatchee River Watershed Restoration Project aims to restore and sustain the overall quantity, quality, timing and distribution of fresh water to the federally designated “National Wild and Scenic” Northwest Fork of the Loxahatchee River for current and future generations. This project also seeks to restore, sustain and reconnect the wetlands and watersheds that form the historic headwaters for the river. Click HERE to read the letter of support.

These four efforts are important to making progress on the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan and garner significant public attention.