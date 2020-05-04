SFWMD reopens district-managed lands

WEST PALM BEACH – On Monday, May 4, the South Florida Water Management District announced that it will reopen district-managed public lands that were closed due to the COVID-19 virus.

Visitors must practice social distancing, including limiting group sizes to 10 or less and staying 6 feet apart from other visitors.

District lands are only open for active recreation such as hiking, biking, horseback riding, fishing, wildlife viewing, photography, kayaking and boating, based on site rules. Passive recreational activities, such as camping, picnicking and gatherings of more than 10 people, are not allowed at this time. For more information about recreational opportunities and a full list of the status of District lands, continue to visit SFWMD.gov/recreation.

For a complete list of open parks and available amenities, please visit www.floridastateparks.org.

In reopening these lands, the district will continue to follow the recommendations of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force, the Florida Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to minimize activities that could spread COVID-19.