SFWMD re-opening public access to recreation land after Hurricane Dorian passed

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) has re-opened public access to SFWMD-managed land and all land managed in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) as of Thursday, Sept. 5. Access was temporarily closed for public safety last week because of the expected impacts of Hurricane Dorian.



Information on all SFWMD-managed lands and recreational opportunities for the public on those lands is available online at SFWMD.gov/Recreation.