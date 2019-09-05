SFWMD re-opening public access to recreation land after Hurricane Dorian passed
The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) has re-opened public access to SFWMD-managed land and all land managed in partnership with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) as of Thursday, Sept. 5. Access was temporarily closed for public safety last week because of the expected impacts of Hurricane Dorian.
Information on all SFWMD-managed lands and recreational opportunities for the public on those lands is available online at SFWMD.gov/Recreation.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.