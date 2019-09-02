SFWMD prepares for flooding

WEST PALM BEACH – The South Florida Water Management District lowered water levels in canals controlled by the district in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian, according to SFWMD Executive Director Drew Bartlett.

“The canals are at the stage they need to be to provide flood control, and they are ready for the storm,” he said Sunday.

“If you live on a canal or a drainage feature, please secure all of your items. We don’t need them blowing into a canal during the hurricane,” he said.

“If after the hurricane, you have flooding around your house, you can go to our website, at SFWMD.gov/floodcontrol and type in your address,” he continued. The website will tell you who to call in regard to flooding in your area, he explained.

Public lands remain closed. Locks and structures around Lake Okeechobee remain closed for safety reasons, he said.

Mr. Bartlett said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has assured him that at this time they do not expect the hurricane to damage the Herbert Hoover Dike around Lake Okeechobee.

He encouraged everyone to stay vigilant and to pay attention to notices from their county emergency operation centers.

