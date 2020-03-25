SFWMD offices close

WEST PALM BEACH — Following the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is taking numerous proactive steps to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. The district is continuing to fulfill its core missions of protecting residents from flooding, restoring and protecting the ecosystem, ensuring adequate water supply and engaging the public all while taking aggressive steps to ensure the safety of the public and staff.

The actions SFWMD has taken to protect the public and staff while fulfilling its missions include:

• All SFWMD offices, including all field stations, service centers and SFWMD headquarters in West Palm Beach, are closed to the public until further notice.

• Many SFWMD staff are equipped with the technology necessary to work remotely for an extended period of time while fulfilling all district functions.

• District facilities are receiving more stringent cleanings and additional protocols for public health, including social distancing, are in place.

• SFWMD is exploring options to hold some upcoming public meetings online with opportunities for online public participation to ensure continued public access and engagement.

• All public recreational access to SFWMD-managed lands is currently open. Information about any changes to public access to district lands for recreation will be communicated to the public as it develops.

The latest information about all SFWMD efforts and any changes related to the COVID-19 will be available at sfwmd.gov.