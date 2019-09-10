SFWMD holding workshop

WEST PALM BEACH — The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) Governing Board will hold three meetings this week that the public is encouraged to watch and attend.

The Governing Board will hold a workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 1 to 5 p.m., on the water quality and ecological conditions in the Southern Everglades, including the Water Conservation Areas, Everglades National Park and Florida Bay. This workshop is strictly informational in nature and no decisions or actions will be taken by the Governing Board.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, the Governing Board will hold its regular business meeting starting at 9 a.m.

Also, at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 12, the Governing Board will hold the first of two public hearings to adopt the 2019-2020 Tentative Millage Rates and Tentative Budget.

All of the meetings will be broadcast live on SFWMD’s website and YouTube page. All three meetings are open to the public and public comment and participation is encouraged.

The meetings will be held at SFWMD Headquarters,3301 Gun Club Road in West Palm Beach.