SFWMD announces reopening of several district-managed lands

WEST PALM BEACH – On April 30, the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) announced it has reopened several district-managed lands for active recreation only (hiking, biking, exercising, etc.).

In reopening these lands, the district will continue to follow the recommendations of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force, the Florida Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to minimize activities that result in gathering of large groups of people.

The following District lands will have reopened:

• A-1 Flow Equalization Basin;

• Blind Creek;

• Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed (CREW);

• DuPuis Management Area;

• Frog Pond;

• Harold A. Campbell Public Use Area;

• Loxahatchee River/Cypress Creek Management Area;

• Loxahatchee Slough Natural Area;

• Pal-Mar East/Nine Gems;

• Riverbend Park;

• Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve;

• Southern Glades;

• Stormwater Treatment Area 1 East;

• Stormwater Treatment Area 1 West;

• Stormwater Treatment Area 2; and,

• Stormwater Treatment Area 3/4.

Only active recreational activities are allowed on district lands to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19. Active recreation includes hiking, biking, horseback riding, fishing, kayaking and boating. Passive recreational activities including camping, picnicking and gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed at this time.

For more information about recreational opportunities and a full list of the status of District-managed lands, continue to visit SFWMD.gov/recreation.

Select Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) managed lands in South Florida reopened with limited public use. Visit FWC’s website to get the status of FWC-managed lands.

SFWMD continues to coordinate with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to respond to COVID-19. Learn more about the District’s response. For questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, visit FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19 or contact the Department of Health’s 24/7 COVID-19 Call Center by calling 866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov.