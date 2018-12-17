SES recognizes Students of the Week OKEECHOBEE – South Elementary School would like to congratulate its students of the week for the week of Dec. 10. They are: Miranda Parada-Medoza, Jocelyn Garcia, Makenzi Lassiter, Wilfredo Sanchez, Willie Jones, Leland Vickers, Martin Sanchez, Jacob Garcia, Chase Hardman, Logan May, Abigail Kars, Devin Diehl, Bryson Sheffield, Madai Almaza, Giselle Arechiga, Wyatt Syples, Haylee Ricker, Gabriel Vasquez, Kaylee Ramsey, Victoria Vargas, Kaitlyn Douglas, Reese Stokes, Vanessa Luna Serrano, Naveah Shaddon, Jordan Gabor, and Megan Murphy.

Related

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.