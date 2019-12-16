SES donates to Wreaths Across America

Lake Okeechobee News/Cathy Womble

OKEECHOBEE — This week, South elementary School principal Emily Streelman presented representatives of the VFW auxiliary with a check for $143 to help with Wreaths Across America. Ms. Streelman said they raised the money by incorporating “hat day” into a fund raiser. On Wednesdays, children are allowed to wear their hats all day, even in the classroom, but in return, they make a donation of 50 cents, and they used the money as a donation for Wreaths Across America. The children knew what they were raising the money for, she said, and they will be using the next week to explain more in depth what it is all about.

“It’s all about teaching them about patriotism,” she explained. She said the credit all goes to one of the parents, Stu Taylor a member of the VFW auxiliary, who came to her and told her about Wreaths Across America, and asked her if they could raise money. They plan to keep earning money year-round and then next year they will donate again. She hopes next year they can double or maybe even triple their donation. The auxiliary presented the school with an award to thank them for their donation.

Ms. Streelman said she excited about something new they will be starting. They are going to be selecting kids for a random act of patriotism card. That means the child has done something to go out of their way to demonstrate patriotism. She said often at the elementary level, kids only hear about patriotism on July 4th, Memorial Day or Veterans Day, but they will be hearing a lot more about it now.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.