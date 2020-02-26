Seniors visit Norton Museum Special to the Lake Okeechobee News WEST PALM BEACH — Seniors from West County Senior Center in Belle Glade and the Tri Cities traveled to the Norton Museum of Art on Saturday, Feb. 22. The group participated in The Norton Museum of Art Celebrating Black Florida Community Day. Now in its third year, this community day celebrated the art and cultural histories of black Floridians, as well as the museum’s collection of works by artists of African descent. The day’s activities included special tours, family workshops, talks, performances and a teen art studio led by the Museum’s Teen Advisory Squad (TASQ).

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.