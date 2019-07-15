Senior safety class set for July 17 BELLE GLADE — On Wednesday, July 17, West County Senior Center, 2916 S.R. 15, will host a Situational Awareness Training session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This program is for older adults concerned about personal safety. This two-hour workshop covers non-contact safety techniques specifically tailored to senior citizens, designed especially for the elderly. For more information, call the senior center at 561-996-4808..

