Senior Citizens party the night away 2019 Glades Tri Cities Senior Citizen Prom Royal Court….’A Night Out In Paris’

Pahokee Vice Mayor Murvin and Commissioner Bohlen and Pahokee 2019 Senior Citizen Prom King/Queen Mr. Bobby and Mrs. Sharon Colvin

South Bay Mayor Joe Kyle’s and South Bay 2019 Senior Citizen Prom King and Queen Mr. Willie Mann and Mrs. Helen Lovely

Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson and Belle Glade 2019 Senior Citizens Prom King and Queen Mr. Jasper Studimier and Mrs. Emma Latimore

Pahokee Seniors and City Officials

South Bay Seniors and City Offical

Belle Glade Seniors and City Official

2017 Glades Tri Cities Senior Citizen Prom King and Queen (South Bay) Mr. Thomas Stinson and Mrs. Martha Huggins (Belle Glade) Mr. Rosevelt and Mrs. Annie Pearl Hill (Pahokee Queen Elssie Singletary was not present due to health and there was no King

Clewiston Senior Citizens













BELLE GLADE — The 2019 Glades Senior Citizen Prom was held on Saturday, June 29, at the Lake Shore Middle School. The theme for this year’s prom was ‘A Night Out In Paris.’ The Senior Prom Committee and KTM Foundation presented the event.

