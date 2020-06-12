Seminole Brighton Casino to reopen at noon on Tuesday, June 16

Casino is under new and stringent “Safe and Sound” program guidelines

BRIGHTON — Seminole Brighton Casino will reopen at noon on Tuesday, June 16, under new and stringent “Safe and Sound” program guidelines. The guidelines include multiple new initiatives designed to create a quality entertainment experience in an environment that helps to keep guests and team members safe.

Safe and Sound Program guidelines include:

• Temperature checks for all guests and team members prior to entry. Any guest or team member with a temperature above CDC guidelines of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed entry.

• A requirement that all guests wear masks or cloth face coverings that meet CDC guidelines, without exception. Masks will be provided to guests as needed.

• Alternating slot machines will be turned off to help ensure social distancing on the casino floor.

• New Plexiglas barriers will divide players at table games and customer service areas.

• Signs will be posted throughout the casino complex to encourage social distancing and help ensure adherence to Safe and Sound Program guidelines.

• Team members will be part of a new “Safe and Sound Clean Team” to focus on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout the casino complex, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas.

• Hand-sanitizing stations will be available on the casino floor, at the entrances and throughout the casino complex.

• An overall 50% reduction in guest capacity throughout the casino complex.

Josiah Restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. for dine-in or to go orders. Social distancing requirements will be in place with limited seating. Guests can enter the casino and dine-in at the restaurant via the main covered casino entrance. To go orders can be picked up only at the restaurant entrance. Additionally, Bingo will remain closed at this time.

“Seminole Gaming has made a tremendous commitment to sanitary protocols and a safety-first mentality for both guests and team members,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International. “We are making sure our resorts and casinos are safe and sound so our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return.”

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa reopened in mid-May, while Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino reopened today. No date has been confirmed for the reopening of Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee.

About Seminole Gaming

Seminole Gaming manages seven Florida gaming locations for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. It was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement. Seminole Brighton Casino will continue to review policies and procedures with the aim of strengthening its COVID-19 response to further align with updated public health advice and guidelines, including that of the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO). This includes promoting handwashing and healthy hygiene practices among team members and guests.

About Seminole Brighton Casino

Seminole Brighton Casino is a 27,000-square-foot casino with over 400 slot machines, and six live table games, including Blackjack and Three Card Poker, along with high-stakes bingo action and Josiah, a full service restaurant and lounge. Local live entertainment is featured weekly. The casino also has an area for those who prefer to play slot machines in a smoke-free environment. Its warm and friendly staff, ultra-modern air-conditioning system, clean atmosphere, and rewarding casino promotions are a welcome alternative to big city gaming. The Seminole Brighton Casino is located just west of Lake Okeechobee on the Brighton Seminole Reservation, 17735 Reservation Road, Okeechobee, Florida, 34974. For more information, call toll-free 800-360-9875 or 863-467-9998 or visit us online at www.seminolebrightoncasino.com or on www.facebook.com/seminolebrightoncasino.