Second Save the Children rally planned

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Approximately 30 people turned out for the Save the Children rally on Aug. 22.

OKEECHOBEE — After the success of her first Save the Children rally last weekend, Dawn Lynette Martin was so thrilled, she decided to go ahead and schedule a second rally. The second rally is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.

Once again, participants are encouraged to wear blue, said Martin. The event is not in any way political. She said she is aware of some negative publicity toward the Save the Children movement, but her only goal is to share her own personal experience and if she can help save even one child, it will be worth it, she said.

During the rally on Aug. 22, eleven survivors of childhood abuse came forward to talk about their childhoods, she said. A local doctor came in to talk to them and shared some facts with the group as well. Everyone is looking forward to getting together for a second event next month and there are plans in the works for the survivors to network and team up on future endeavors.