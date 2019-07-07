Sebring man dies in Okeechobee County crash

OKEECHOBEE — A Sebring man was killed in a traffic accident early Sunday morning, July 7 on U.S. 441 North when his vehicle struck another vehicle.

Tamika ONeil , 38, of Tallahassee, was reportedly driving northbound on U.S. 441 in a 2013 Ford Fusion when the right rear of her vehicle was struck by the left front of a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by an unidentified 23-year-old male from Sebring. The crash occurred at 7:30 a.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

Ms. ONeil, her 66-year-old passenger, Shirley Ann English, and an 11-year-old passenger all received minor injuries and were transported to Raulerson Memorial Hospital. The events leading up to the collision are still under investigation. Both north and southbound lanes were closed due to the crash investigation.

The identity of the deceased male is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The crash is being investigated by Florida Highway Patrol Trooper W. Fenton.

U.S. 441 reopened to traffic around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

