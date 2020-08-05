Schools to continue with free meals

OKEECHOBEE — The Child Nutrition Department of the Okeechobee County School District is pleased to inform the public that it will be continuing with the USDA federal program for breakfast and lunch called Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for this coming school year 2020-21. All of the schools will be participating and will provide healthy breakfast and lunch meals each day at no charge to all students. Current student debt will not be erased; however, students will not incur future debt for their breakfast and lunch meals. Students and adults will still be allowed to carry accounts with their cafeteria for a la carte and snack purchases. Adult breakfast price is $2.50 and adult lunch will be $4.

The Child Nutrition Department of the Okeechobee County School Distroct is also pleased to let the public know that if your child is registered for option two (Okeechobee Sync) — online distance learning — he/she is eligible to receive breakfast and lunch from the school district. Beginning Aug. 17, there will be a daily pickup distribution site set up in the parking lot of the Okeechobee County Public Library, 206 S.W. 16th St., Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For clarification purposes, only option two students are eligible for pickup meals. Option three (Florida Virtual School) students are not eligible for meals. All pickup meals will be verified.

Please contact Lisa R. Bell, food service supervisor, at 863-462-5148, ext. 1214.