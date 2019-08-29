School District of Palm Beach County schools open Friday

WEST PALM BEACH -The School District of Palm Beach County is working closely with the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center and state weather forecasters in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.



After carefully monitoring the anticipated track and arrival of the storm, now predicted to make landfall along the east coast of Florida Monday, Sept. 2, District operated schools and offices will be open tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 30.



Elementary school after-care will operate as normal Friday. Sporting events and other after school activities are also canceled Friday.



Palm Beach County’s Department of Emergency Management determines when emergency shelters open. Fifteen District schools are designated shelters.



It is important to remember that not all emergency shelters will be open at the same time. Make sure to monitor local media or check the Department of Emergency Management’s website, ReadyPBC.com, for more information. A list of shelters and evacuation zones is also displayed on that site.



As a reminder, schools are closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.



The District will provide updates through phone calls, emails, through local news media, and on the District website at palmbeachschools.org/stormupdates.