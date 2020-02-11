School bus crash early Tuesday morning causes no injuries
Feb 11th, 2020 · by ·
Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office stated there was a school bus vs. vehicle crash at 6:30 am this morning. There are NO injuries to the students on the bus. The eastbound lane is closed at the 4700 block on Mitchell Road. The crash is under investigation. There is no further information at this time.
Again, no students sustained any injuries.
No further information to release at this time.
As of 7:30 a.m. the roadway is clear and open to traffic in both directions.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.