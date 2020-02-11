School bus crash early Tuesday morning causes no injuries

Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office stated there was a school bus vs. vehicle crash at 6:30 am this morning. There are NO injuries to the students on the bus. The eastbound lane is closed at the 4700 block on Mitchell Road. The crash is under investigation. There is no further information at this time.

Again, no students sustained any injuries.

No further information to release at this time.

As of 7:30 a.m. the roadway is clear and open to traffic in both directions.