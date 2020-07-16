Scam alert: Impostor claiming you have outstanding warrant

BEWARE! There is an impostor calling members of the community and claiming to be with the Social Security Office. This impostor is advising the recipient of the call that he/she has an outstanding warrant for their arrest. The impostor goes on to say that the warrant can be rectified by a dollar amount preferably in bitcoins.

DO NOT FALL FOR THIS. IT IS A SCAM!

If you receive a call like this or any other scam, please contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android smartphone and using the “See Something, Say Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from the website pbsoapp.com.