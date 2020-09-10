Save the Children Rally will take place on Sept. 12
OKEECHOBEE — R.E.P.A.I.R. Initiative is sponsoring the second monthly Save the Children Rally on Saturday, Sept. 12, in Flagler Park (main intersection of U.S. 441 and State Road 70) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Signs will be available, or you can make your own.
