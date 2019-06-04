Save Our Pets kicked off May 30

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Animal Care and Control announces the new “Save Our Pets” campaign, which kicked off on May 30. Both organizations offer free red stickers to put on your home’s front and back doors to let firefighters know that there are pets inside, in the event of a fire. This is especially useful if there is an emergency at your home and you’re not there to let firefighter-paramedics know.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/PBCFR

Pictured is a Palm Beach County firefighter using a pet oxygen mask that was used to provide clean air to help them recover.

CABCORP, Community Assistance Benefit Corporation, a local non-profit citizen’s group, donated 100,000 stickers to Fire Rescue so that more of these stickers can be distributed throughout the community.

Two local non-profit groups, The Hometown Foundation and Rescue Life are also donating 120 pet oxygen masks to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. These pet oxygen masks are used routinely when animals are removed from fire or smoke conditions to provide clean air to help them recover.

Late last year, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue firefighters were able to remove five dogs from a local home during a fire. Firefighters tried to revive the dogs using CPR and animal oxygen masks. They were able to save two of the dogs. Just two weeks ago firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire, using PET masks to administer lifesaving oxygen and revived the family dog. Firefighters will make every attempt to make sure your animals are safe in the event of a fire and this sticker will help them know what they are looking for.

Stickers can be picked up at any local Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station or at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control Building.