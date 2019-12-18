Santa delights Belle Glade children with visit

BELLE GLADE — Hundreds of children ranging from infants up to preteenagers all received a gift or toy from Santa Claus on Wednesday, Dec. 11, after he arrived on a special flight aboard a PBSO sleighcopter, much to the kids’ delight, at 1 p.m. Pictured to the far right is New Hope Charities Inc. Executive Director Lillian “Lyanne” Azqueta … Guillermo Rivera, director of programs and services
Santa’s assistants, New Hope staffer Alicia Moreno (rear, left) and volunteer Ricky Garcia, prepare to distribute other items to the kids after they received their gifts. In front, a daycare attendant helps a little boy with his gift as a girl admires her present.
New Hope Charities worker Dee Hurtado (left), Program Director Guillermo Rivera (middle) and a Santa’s helper volunteer (standing) kept the children coming in a steady flow all Wednesday afternoon and made sure each received a present, hygiene items and candy cane. Kids came from local daycares and schools in the Glades.
Santa arrived on a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and was greeted by big crowds of kids on the sunny afternoon. Inside, they’d created a darkened and cool, comfortable North Pole annex where he could greet each child and present him or her a gift.