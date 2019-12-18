Santa delights Belle Glade children with visit

BELLE GLADE — Hundreds of children ranging from infants up to preteenagers all received a gift or toy from Santa Claus on Wednesday, Dec. 11, after he arrived on a special flight aboard a PBSO sleighcopter, much to the kids’ delight, at 1 p.m. Pictured to the far right is New Hope Charities Inc. Executive Director Lillian “Lyanne” Azqueta … Guillermo Rivera, director of programs and services

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Chris Felker

Santa’s assistants, New Hope staffer Alicia Moreno (rear, left) and volunteer Ricky Garcia, prepare to distribute other items to the kids after they received their gifts. In front, a daycare attendant helps a little boy with his gift as a girl admires her present.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Chris Felker

New Hope Charities worker Dee Hurtado (left), Program Director Guillermo Rivera (middle) and a Santa’s helper volunteer (standing) kept the children coming in a steady flow all Wednesday afternoon and made sure each received a present, hygiene items and candy cane. Kids came from local daycares and schools in the Glades.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Courtesy of New Hope

Santa arrived on a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and was greeted by big crowds of kids on the sunny afternoon. Inside, they’d created a darkened and cool, comfortable North Pole annex where he could greet each child and present him or her a gift.