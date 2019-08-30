Sandbags available for pickup in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE — Sandbags will be available for pickup at the Road Department located at 804 N.W. Second St, from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, and on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There is a 20 bag limit per vehicle. All citizens will need to fill their own bags when arriving.
