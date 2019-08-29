Salvation Army teams on standby as Dorian approaches

WEST PALM BEACH — After strengthening over the past few days, Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall along Florida’s East Coast as a Category four storm during the Labor Day weekend.

The Salvation Army has placed all disaster relief resources across the state of Florida on standby. These resources include more than 30 mobile feeding units which can each serve 500 – 1,500 meals per day.

“Our disaster relief teams train throughout the year to ensure we’re prepared to serve when disaster strikes,” says Major Roy Johnson, spokesman for The Salvation Army of Florida. “We encourage everyone to heed the warnings of their local emergency management offices to make sure they are as prepared as possible before the storm arrives.”

The Salvation Army is equipped to mobilize incident management teams to serve impacted areas after the storm makes landfall. For updates on The Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts, visit www.SalArmyEDS.org.

To make a financial gift to support Hurricane Dorian relief:

• Donate online: www.HelpSalvationArmy.org

• Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

• Donate by mail: The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1959, Atlanta, GA 30301

• Designate ‘2019 Hurricane – Dorian’ on all checks