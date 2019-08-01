Sales tax holiday is this weekend, plus Steelers summer concert and back-to-school expo

OKEECHOBEE — Vacation Bible School set: New St. Stephen, 1050 N.E. 16th Ave., will host Vacation Bible School on Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. All children are welcome!

Church hosts special service

OKEECHOBEE — The Seventh Day Christian Church, 912 N.W. Park St. (across from Eli’s Western Store), will host an evening of worship and songs by Pastor Al Haynes and the Praise Team from Treasure Coast Church of God Seventh Day on Friday, Aug. 2, at 7:30 p.m. A nursery is provided.

Back to school expo set

OKEECHOBEE — The Fifth Annual Back to School Expo will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Okeechobee High School, 2800 U.S. 441. If you would like to be a vendor, sponsor or donor, please call Leah Suarez at 863-697-8718 or email at lsuarez40@gmail.com. School supplies and clothing will be given away. Local agencies will share valuable information. Parents and guardians must bring an ID with an Okeechobee address and have children in attendance to receive supplies.

Chobee Steelers Summer concert set

OKEECHOBEE — The Chobee Steelers Steel Drum Band will have its ninth annual Summer Concert on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m. at Osceola Middle School, 825 S.W. 28th St. Admission is free.

Sales tax holiday Aug. 2-6

OKEECHOBEE — Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday takes place Aug. 2 to 6. During this time, consumers will not have to pay sales tax on thousands of eligible items such as clothes, shoes, school supplies and technology items. The sales tax holiday also benefits Sunshine State retailers who see increased sales and as a result, create new jobs for hard-working Florida families. The back-to-school sales tax holiday has been one of the most popular shopping holidays among consumers and retailers and has been providing vital tax relief since it first began. The holiday has been recognized in 18 out of the 22 years since it first began in 1998. This year will mark the 10th year in a row it has taken place. For the complete list of eligible tax-free items, visit FRF.org.

VFW 9528 hosts events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — VFW Post 9528, 29012 State Road 78 East in Buckhead Ridge will host the following events: The post will serve dinner on Friday, Aug. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Menu includes grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked potatoes or french fries, baked sweet potatoes, onion rings, salad, and dessert. Music is by Crystal from 6 to 10 p.m. The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and wings and things at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3. Proceeds benefit veteran services. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Moose Lodge to host events

OKEECHOBEE — The Moose Lodge, 159 N.W. 36th St., will host the following events: On Friday, Aug. 2, there will be hamburger or shrimp starting at 5 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 3, there will be dinner at 5 p.m. with music by Lisa Riley from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 4, breakfast will be from 8 to 9:45 a.m. and three-card bingo will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

VFW 4423 to host events

OKEECHOBEE — VFW Post 4423, 300 N.W. 34th St., will host progressive jackpot bingo on Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m. Kitchen will be open and events are open to the public. Friday night karaoke will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, will be a meatloaf dinner with mashed potatoes at 1 p.m.

Amvets 200 to host bingo

OKEECHOBEE — Amvets post 200, 3651 U.S. 441 S.E. #6, will host quarter bingo on Friday, Aug. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 4, and Tuesday, Aug. 6, there will be five-card bingo from 2 to 4 p.m. Open to members and guests.

Legion 64 to host events

OKEECHOBEE — American Legion, post 64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host the following events: On Friday, Aug. 2, wear a red shirt to get registered for a free dinner for two. Karaoke/fish fry is from 5 to 8 p.m. and music by Sax Man is from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, brings monthly euchre. It’s also College Game Day with $3 strawberry daiquiris and $9 buckets of domestic beer all day. Sunday, Aug. 4, enjoy sporting weekend with a wing special and $1 drafts. Evening bingo is at 6:30 p.m. and the kitchen is open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, there will be five-card bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. with lunch beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, is meeting day. Food will be available all day and there will be $1.50 bloody marys.

VFW 10539 events set

OKEECHOBEE — VFW Big Lake Post 10539, 3912 U.S. 441 S.E., will host the following events: Steak and shrimp dinners will be served on Friday, Aug. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. Music by Raisin Cane from 7 to 10 p.m. Hamburgers, hotdogs and menu items will be served on Saturday, Aug. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. Music by Deb & Wes at the pavilion from 2 to 6 p.m. Wings and menu items will be served on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 1 to 5 p.m. Music by Reneck Crazy at the pavilion from 2 to 6 p.m. On Monday, Aug, 5, $1 tacos will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Bar bingo will be held at 6 p.m. Pizza night will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. Karaoke with Jay & Patty from 7 to 9 p.m. Public is welcome. For information, call 863-753-2308.

KOA to host fundraiser

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee KOA will host a fundraiser for musician C.W. Poole, also known as “The Medicine Man” on Saturday, Aug. 3, poolside at the KOA. He has had a severe medical issue recently and needs help. KOA is waiving the campground fee so everyone can attend the day’s festivities, which will start at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. There will be live music all day as well as raffles, a cookout/barbecue, a golf tournament, bake sale, ice cream social and drink specials at The Shanty. KOA welcomes donations for the raffle. Volunteers are also needed to help on the day of the event. Starting at 8:30 a.m., golfers can enjoy 9 holes of golf for just #15 per person, cart included, with 100% going to the fundraiser. Anyone who would like to help may contact Marc Hollander via email at mhollander@koa.net.

BHR VFW 9528 to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E., will host the following events: A full breakfast will be served on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. by The VFW Auxiliary. The VFW will serve a pulled pork dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 5 p.m. The Post will serve dinner on Friday, Aug. 9, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Menu includes grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad, and dessert with music by Crystal from 6 to 10 p.m. The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and wings and things at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services. The AMVETS Post 2001 is hosting a Poker-Boogie Run on Saturday, Aug. 17, beginning at 9 a.m. for breakfast and departure from Buckhead VFW at 10 a.m. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Health Fair seeks vendors by Aug. 5

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County School District and Okeechobee Children’s Mental Health System of Care is seeking vendors to host booths throughout the Okeechobee Freshman Campus Auditorium. For information, call 863-332-2053 or 863-697-8718. RSVP by Monday, Aug. 5. The event is Aug. 9.

Women’s ministry to meet

OKEECHOBEE — The Fountain of Life Women’s Ministry will meet on Monday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at Fountain of Life Church, 1302 S.W. 32nd St. Bring a friend! For more information, call 863-763-8945.

Aerie to meet for voting

OKEECHOBEE — The FOE 4509, Cypress Hut Eagles, 4701 U.S. 441 S.E., will be hosting the Aerie meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. At this meeting voting will take place on changes to laws brought forth by the By Laws Committee.

Open House scheduled

OKEECHOBEE — Open House for the start of the 2019-2020 school year will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8. In order to help parents who have children in more than one school within the district, times will be staggered.

• Elementary Schools will be open from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Middle Schools will be open from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Okeechobee Achievement Academy will be open from 6 to 8 p.m.

• Okeechobee High School and Freshman Campus will be open from 7 to 9 p.m.

• Sophomores will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.

• The 2019-2020 school year will begin Monday, Aug. 12.

Aquatic plant task force meets Aug. 8

OKEECHOBEE — The Lake Okeechobee Aquatic Plant Management Interagency Task Force will meet on Thursday, Aug. 8, in Okeechobee at the SFWMD Okeechobee Service Center, 316 N.W. Fifth St., Okeechobee, at 10 a.m.

Behavioral Health Fair set

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County School District and Okeechobee Children’s Mental Health System of Care will hold a Behavioral Health Provider Fair on Friday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Okeechobee Freshman Campus Auditorium, 610 S.W. Second Ave. Learn about behavioral health services available to children in our community. Lunch provided on a first come, first served basis. For information, call 863-332-2053 or 863-697-8718.

Disaster Recovery Fair set

OKEECHOBEE — Catholic Charities for disaster recovery will hold an outreach event on Friday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Okeechobee Community Civic Center, 1750 U.S. 98 North. This resource fair and will be aimed to gain clients who are still in need of long-term recovery and home repairs from Hurricane Irma. For information, call 561-215-9498 or email me scoldiron@ccdpb.org.

Cheer/Dance open house set

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee Storm Cheerleading and Dance will hold Open House and Registration on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 128 S.E. Park St. For boys and girls from four to 16 years old. Kids will learn to cheer, tumble, stunts and dance. No experience needed. For information, call 863-697-3211.

TFP & OSAC holds meeting

OKEECHOBEE — The public is invited to a Tobacco Free Partnership of Okeechobee County and Okeechobee Substance Abuse Coalition luncheon to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at noon, at Beef O’Brady’s Conference Room, 608 S. Parrott Ave. For information, call 863-801-8277, email CMoyett@QuitDoc.com or visit QuitDoc.com.

Fight invasive plants

BIG CYPRESS PRESERVE — The Big Cypress Sportsman’s Alliance will host an event to fight invasive plants in the Big Cypress National Preserve on Saturday, Aug. 31. The National Park Service is giving those who love Big Cypress an opportunity to volunteer and fight malaleuca and pepper trees. This is a one-hour lesson at the welcome center. Volunteers, reserve your spot by Aug. 15. Training date is Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to noon the Big Cypress Swamp Welcome Center, 33000 Tamiami Trail E. in Ochopee. Instruction includes field observation and treatment reporting requirements along with proper and safe herbicide application. Supplies and herbicide will be provided with successful completion of the training and signing on as a volunteer. Volunteers will be authorized to cut and treat melaleuca, Brazilian pepper and Java plum within the Preserve.

Free physicals for competitors

OKEECHOBEE — If you plan to participate in the upcoming Special Olympics, you are required to have a health history completed prior to participation. For those who wish to participate, you can get a free physical at Med Fest on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Okeechobee High School, 12800 U.S. 441. Registration for physicals must be complete by 1 p.m. Please contact Bernard Marker at 863-801-3393 or okeechobeeinfo@sofl.org. for questions or to register. The Olympic practices and games will be announced after the Med Fest.

BBQ lunch fundraiser set

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Storm Cheer and Dance will sell BBQ pork sandwich lunches on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 3371 U.S. 441 S. Lunches will also include baked beans, coleslaw and dessert for a $10 donation. All proceeds go towards the kids competition and uniform fees. Delivery is available when ordering five or more lunches. To order ahead, call 863-697-3211.

Kay Benefit to be held

OKEECHOBEE — Tuesday, Aug. 20, American Legion, 501 S.E. Second Street, will host Quarters for a Cause to benefit Michelle Kay. The doors will open at 6 p.m. and an auction will begin at 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. If you would like to make a donation of an item to be raffled or give a monetary donation on behalf of Michelle, please contact Janice Pietro at 561-310-3285.

Friends of NRA host event

OKEECHOBEE — Join the Friends of the NRA on Aug. 23, 6 p.m. at the KOA Convention Center for a night of auctions, raffles, games, and dinner as they work together to ensure the future of shooting sports. Friends of NRA is an exciting grassroots fundraising program that fosters community involvement, raises funds, and gives 100% of the net proceeds to qualified local, state, and national programs through a grant process. Friends of NRA is a 501©3 not for profit organization, and events are open to anyone that has an interest in helping to support and secure Second Amendment rights, and to foster shooting and hunting traditions for the next generation. If you would like more information about tickets or table sponsorship opportunities, or if you have an item or service to donate for auction, please contact a local committee member: Jeff Sumner 863-634-9474 jsumner1971@gmail.com , or Carrie Muldoon (863)634-8678 6.8cmuldoon@gmail.com. You may also visit the FNRA website to purchase tickets: WWW.FRIENDSOFNRA.ORG.

Burger and bike event set

OKEECHOBEE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee will host its Boots, Burgers, and Bikes event on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at C. Scott Driver Park, 10100 S.R. 78 W. There will be food, games, raffles, a drive-in bike show, and the “Best Burger in Okeechobee” contest for local restaurants and vendors to participate. Tickets are $25, children 5 to 12 are $5, and children four and under are free. For information, visit www.bbbsbigs.org or call 772-466-8535. All proceeds go to enhance the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee programs.

OCT has casting call

OKEECHOBEE – Okeechobee Community Theatre will host a casting call for the play “See How They Run” on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Freshman Campus Auditorium, 610 S.W. Second Ave. Actors and behind-the-scenes crews are all needed and no experience is necessary; just stop by with your talents and a willingness to learn. For more information online, go to www.OkeechobeeCommunityTheatre.com.

Caregiver conference set

OKEECHOBEE — A Fearless Caregiver Conference will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Indian River State College Williamson Conference Center, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave. Conference host Gary Barg, Editor-in-Chief of Today’s Caregiver magazine, will cover topics to help caregivers to find money, support and resources you need now. Limited free tickets for family caregivers. Register at CAREGIVER.COM or call 954-362-8126.

SKYWARN spotter class set

OKEECHOBEE — A SKYWARN weather spotter class will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Okeechobee County Emergency Operations Center, 707 N.W. Sixth St. Preregistration is required. To register or information visit, skywarn-okeechobee-basic-100519.eventbrite.com.; or contact Mitch Smeykal, Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management at 863-763-3212.

The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and now includes news from around the lake every Wednesday.