Rumor control: Okeechobee County does not provide transportation to general population shelter

OKEECHOBEE — The general population shelter is currently open at South Elementary School at 2468 SW 7th Avenue in Okeechobee. This is a pet friendly shelter.

The county does not provide transportation to or from the general population shelter. Taxi services are available for residents seeking transportation to shelter.

Residents eligible and registered for special needs must notify Special Needs Shelter staff if transportation is necessary. Special Needs Shelter staff will coordinate special needs shelter transportation only.

There is no charge to bring your dogs or cats to this shelter. Please note you are required to supply county registration (pet tags) for your pets. If you do not have county registration for your pet, the county pet registration is being offered for $5 upon arrival at the shelter.

Please contact the Call Center at 863-824-6888 with further questions.

