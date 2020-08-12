Roundabout under construction on U.S. 441 S.E. at S.E. 18th Terrace in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE — Intermittent lane closures will occur at the U.S. 441 and Southeast 18th Terrace intersection beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12 through Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Okeechobee County. Flaggers will direct motorists through the intersection.
Construction on the project began on Aug. 10. Crews will reconstruct the intersection at U.S. 441 and Southeast 18th Terrace to a roundabout. Additional work includes resurfacing U.S. 441 and Southeast 18th Terrace, improving drainage along U.S. 441, installing streetlights along U.S. 441, installing curb and gutter, signage and pavement markers. Estimated completion is summer 2021. The contractor is CWR Contracting Inc.
Visit FDOT District One at swflroads.com, or Twitter at @MyFDOT_SWFL, or facebook.com/MyFDOTSWFL to stay informed of any changes.
