Rotary Clubs’ Ham Shoot is Saturday

Mar 6th, 2019

CLEWISTON — The Ham Shoot, sponsored by the Rotary Clubs of Clewiston and LaBelle, is set for noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Gun Range, 700 Witt Road, located between the two towns. There is a raffle for a full-size market hog donated by Kobie Kooling, priced at $10 per ticket, with the drawing at 6 p.m. Shotguns and ammo are provided free, or you may bring your own. Shooting tickets may be purchased for $3 in advance from a Rotary member or at the gate. Food will be available, with all proceeds going to the Rotary Foundation. The best shooter in each group will win a certificate for a ham. The contact person for questions is Ron Zimmerly at 863-673-0788 or zim60@hotmail.com.

