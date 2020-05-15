Rodney Rucks announces run for elections chief

OKEECHOBEE — Rodney Rucks has announced his candidacy in the 2020 election for supervisor of elections to Okeechobee County.

“It’s been an honor serving and protecting my community of Okeechobee for over 20 years as a law enforcement officer. We have a special bond within our community where everyone comes together in times of need. As your future supervisor of elections, I would be able to continue serving the great people of Okeechobee,” Mr. Rucks said.

During his time as a law enforcement officer, he advocated for youth development education and crime prevention, provided security for several establishments and assisted in jury services and witness subpoenas.

Mr. Rucks, 47, was born and raised in Okeechobee. He only left to attend and graduate from the University of Central Florida. He received a bachelor’s degree in liberal science with studies in: public administration, legal studies and criminal justice, plus a minor in computer science. Mr. Rucks also graduated from the Leadership Academy at Indian River Public Safety Training Center with studies in managing executive level decision, building and maintaining a sound organization, and leading and educating employees.

“There are two civic duties an American citizen shall do: serve on a jury and vote. At my current job, I assist people who serve on a jury. I would like to end my career with assisting people through the election process. As the supervisor of elections, I would: educate the current and future voters, assist with the election process, and recruit, retain and train poll workers in the election laws and procedures.” Mr. Rucks said.

Mr. Rucks and his wife, Becky, are both graduates from University of Central Florida. They have four children, Karlie, Peyton, Derek and Brandon, and one grandson, Carson.