Roadway closes daily from Fort Denaud Bridge Way to Huggetts Road

LABELLE — Hendry County Road & Bridge Contractor, Lynch Paving & Construction Co., Inc., along with its subcontractor CWR, will be re-mobilizing the roadway project on Fort Denaud Road from Fort Denaud Bridge Way to Huggetts Road from Thursday, Aug. 15, through Friday, Aug. 23. The roadway will be closed daily from Fort Denaud Bridge Way to Huggetts Road between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Local traffic ONLY will be permitted.

For the safety of the motorist, residents, and workers within the project limits, the roadway will be closed during work hours.

Motorists are asked to PLEASE TRAVEL WITH CAUTION through this area. The closures are necessary to improve the conditions of the roadway.

Please seek an alternate route and allow extra time to reach your destination during this closure.

Residents with questions are asked to please call Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.

