Road work will be conducted on County Road 833

CLEWISTON — The Hendry County Road & Bridge Department will be conducting road repairs on a small section of Country Road (CR) 833 between Southland Drive and Pinecone Avenue on Wednesday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Intermittent lane closures will be necessary throughout the day in order to complete the road work.

Motorists are asked to PLEASE TRAVEL WITH CAUTION through this area and allow extra time to reach their destination.

Residents or motorists with questions or concerns can contact the Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.