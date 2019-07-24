Road work will be conducted on County Road 833 postponed to July 25

CLEWISTON — The Hendry County Road & Bridge Department road work scheduled on Wednesday, July 24, has been postponed to Thursday, July 25. The repair work will take place on a small section of Country Road (CR) 833 between Southland Drive and Pinecone Avenue,

Intermittent lane closures will be necessary throughout the day in order to complete the road work.

Motorists are asked to PLEASE TRAVEL WITH CAUTION through this area and allow extra time to reach their destination.

Residents or motorists with questions or concerns can contact the Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.