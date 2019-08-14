Road work to be performed on Dalton Lane

LABELLE — State Road 80 westbound and eastbound from Dalton Lane to one half mile west of Hendry Isle Boulevard: Traffic will be shifted to the newly constructed travel lanes. The traffic switch was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 14, but weather delays have caused the traffic switch to take place on Thursday, Aug. 15, beginning at noon, weather permitting. Please use extreme caution when exiting driveways and side streets on to S.R. 80 and pay close attention to the new location of stop signs.

The work will be done by AJAX Paving Industries of Florida.