Road Work performed on Keri Road

HENDRY COUNTY — The Hendry County Road & Bridge Department’s Hendry County’s asphalt contractor will be milling and paving several areas on Keri Road beginning Monday, March 23 through Tuesday, March 24.

Motorists should expect lane closures and allow extra time for their commute.

Please use extra caution when driving through the work zone.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Hendry County Engineering Department at 863-675-5222.