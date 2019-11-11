Road Watch in effect in on S.R. 80 from Dalton Lane to C.R. 833 in Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY — State Road 80 from Dalton Lane to County Road 833 in Hendry County: Construction project: Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting.

Flagging operation began at the intersection of S.R. 80 and C.R. 833 on Nov. 10 and will run through Nov. 16 for the paving of the intersection. Motorists should expect intermittent stopping on S.R. 80 and C.R. 833 for the paving activity. Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone.

AJAX Paving of Industries Florida will be performing the construction work.

Motorists should expect delays.