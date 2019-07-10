Road Watch for Hendry County

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• .S.R. 80 from Dalton Lane to C.R. 833: (Construction project) Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes on S.R. 80 in Hendry County. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes of S.R. 80 and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges in order to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting. Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures on S.R. 80 east bound between Lexington Parkway and Indian Hills Drive from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday, July 15 through Tuesday, July 16 while crews remove guardrail. Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone.Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.

• South Main Street (S.R. 29) and West Hickpochee Avenue (S.R. 80) in LaBelle: (Utility permit project) Utility crews will be repairing ducts in the manhole located in front of the McDonalds at the intersection of South Main Street (S.R. 29) and West Hickpochee Avenue (S.R. 80) in LaBelle. Motorists should expect periodic northbound and southbound lane closures on South Main Street (S.R. 29) from West Hickpochee Avenue (S,R, 80) to south of Broward Avenue and on West Hickpochee Avenue (S.R. 80) near the McDonalds from 9 a.m. on Monday, July 15 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16.