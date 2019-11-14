Road Watch for Hendry County

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• U.S. 27 from Industrial Canal to Central Street in Clewiston: (Construction project) Crews will install welcome signs, lighting, fencing, and landscaping at the eastern (west of San Diego Street North) and western (west of Lewis Boulevard) city limits of the City of Clewiston. The contractor is Weekley Asphalt Paving, Inc. Estimated project completion is early 2020.

• S.R. 80 from Dalton Lane to C.R. 833: (Construction project) Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting. There will be a flagging operation at the intersection of S.R. 80 and C.R. 833 on Nov. 7 and 8 for the paving of the intersection. Motorists should expect intermittent stopping on S.R. 80 and C.R. 833 for the paving activity. Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.

• S.R. 80 (W. Hickpochee Avenue) from north of Bee Creek to north of Fort Thompson Avenue: Creek (just south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) to north of Fort Thompson Avenue. The contractor is also improving the drainage along S.R. 80, and upgrading the sidewalks and curb ramps. Work also includes upgrading the existing traffic signals on S.R. 80 at Main Street and Bridge Street and Lee Street intersections; adding streetlights on both sides of the roadway from College Street to east of Lee Street. Motorists should expect nighttime lane closures on S.R. 80 from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday night.

— On Sunday, Nov. 17 through Thursday, Nov. 21, the contractor will be reconstructing the sidewalk and crosswalks at the corners of Main Street, Bridge Street and Lee Street. Motorists should expect nighttime lane closures on the outside lanes of S.R. 80 from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

— Pedestrian traffic will be detoured at Lee St. and Main St. around the work area. During this time, signal and lighting work will also take place using the same lane closures to perform work adjacent to the outside lanes of S.R. 80 to install new light pole bases and overhead to install new signalization features. Sidewalks will be detoured as needed around the work sites.

— Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and watch for workers in the construction zone. The contractor is Preferred Materials, Inc. Estimated project completion date is Spring 2020.

• Ventura Avenue from Lopez Street to Berner Road in Clewiston: (Construction project) Crews will construct five-foot sidewalks along the north side of Ventura Avenue and improve driveways and drainage along Ventura Avenue from Lopez Street to Berner Road in Clewiston. Daytime lane closures may be required along Ventura Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting. The contractor is Weekley Asphalt Paving, Inc. Estimated project completion is early 2020.

• City of LaBelle hardscape and entry signs at Patton Road, Industrial Loop. Forrey Drive, and Grandma’s Boulevard: (Construction project) Crews will install welcome signs including landscaping, irrigation, and decorative lighting on the northern (near Patton Road), eastern (near Forrey Drive), southern (near Industrial Loop), and western (near Grandma’s Boulevard) city limits of LaBelle. The contractor is Weekley Asphalt Paving, Inc. Estimated project completion is early 2020.

• U.S. 27 at Ridgelawn Road (1000 feet east and west of Ridgelawn Road): (Maintenance permit project) Crews will install temporary signage along U.S. 27 in Clewiston for the exiting of mobilization of construction equipment and vehicles through Ridgelawn Road onto U.S. 27. Duration is approximately three weeks. Please use caution in this area and watch for workers in the construction zone.

• U.S. 27 approximately three miles east of S.R. 80: (Construction project) Crews will be replacing sections of guardrail along U.S. 27, approximately three miles east of S.R. 80. The contractor is Acme Barricades, L.C. Expected completion is November 2019.