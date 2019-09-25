Road Watch for Hendry County

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• U.S. 27 from Industrial Canal to Central Street in Clewiston: (Construction project) Crews will install architectural signs, lighting, fencing, and landscaping at the eastern (west of San Diego Street North) and western (west of Lewis Boulevard) city limits of the City of Clewiston. The contractor is Weekley Asphalt Paving, Inc. Estimated project completion is early 2020.

• S.R. 80 from Dalton Lane to CR 833: (Construction project) Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting. Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.

• S.R. 80 (W. Hickpochee Avenue) from north of Bee Creek to north of Fort Thompson Avenue: (Construction project) Crews are milling and resurfacing the roadway on S.R. 80 from north of Bee Creek (just south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) to north of Fort Thompson Avenue. The contractor is also improving the drainage along S.R. 80, and upgrading the sidewalks and curb ramps. Work also includes upgrading the existing traffic signals on S.R. 80 at Main Street and Bridge Street and Lee Street intersections; adding street lights on both sides of the roadway from College Street to east of Lee Street. Motorists should expect daytime and nighttime lane closures on S.R. 80 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

On Monday, Sept. 23 through Friday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., motorists should expect single lane closures on the outside lanes of S.R. 80 (Hickpochee Avenue) from Hendry Street to Forrey Drive through the City of LaBelle. Crews will be making improvements to the sidewalks and curb. Access will be provided at driveway entrances.

Crews will be installing conduit beneath S.R. 80 for lighting and signalization upgrades from College Street to North Lee Street. Conduit will be installed at Main Street, Bridge Street and Lee Street. No lane closures are anticipated in these areas, but motorists are advised to watch for workers in the work zone. Sidewalks will be detoured as needed around the work site.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and watch for workers in the construction zone. The contractor is Preferred Materials, Inc. Estimated project completion date is Spring 2020.

• S.R. 29 over the Caloosahatchee River: (Maintenance contract project) Motorists should expect intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures during nighttime/overnight hours from 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 to 4 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4 while crews perform maintenance on the bridge, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution and expect delays.

• Ventura Avenue from Lopez Street to Berner Road in Clewiston: (Construction project) Crews will construct five-foot sidewalks along the north side of Ventura Avenue and improve driveways and drainage along Ventura Avenue from Lopez Street to Berner Road in Clewiston. Daytime lane closures may be required along Ventura Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, weather permitting. The contractor is Weekley Asphalt Paving, Inc. Estimated project completion is early 2020.

• City of LaBelle hardscape and entry signs at Patton Road, Industrial Loop. Forrey Drive, and Grandma’s Boulevard: (Construction project) Crews will install architectural signs including landscaping, irrigation, and decorative lighting on the northern (near Patton Road), eastern (near Forrey Drive), southern (near Industrial Loop), and western (near Grandma’s Boulevard) city limits of LaBelle. The contractor is Weekley Asphalt Paving, Inc. Estimated project completion is early 2020.

• U.S. 80 from Cowboy Way to the Lee County line: (Maintenance project) Crews will be landscaping near the roadway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near and on the roadway.