Road Watch for Hendry County

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• S.R. 80 from Dalton Lane to C.R. 833: (Construction project): Crews will widen approximately 11 miles of roadway from two to four lanes and add new turning lanes on S.R. 80 in Hendry County. Additional work includes repaving the current lanes of S.R. 80 and constructing ten new bridges. Three of the bridges will require full demolition and removal of the existing bridges to construct the new ones. Work also includes drainage improvements, adding curb and gutter, and installing LED lighting. Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.