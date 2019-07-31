Road Watch for Glades County

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

U.S. 27 from Fifth Street to north of S.R. 78: (Construction project) Crews will be milling and resurfacing the roadway on U.S. 27 from Fifth Street to north of S.R. 78 in Moore Haven. Additional work includes improving the drainage, sidewalks and road shoulders, and installing curb and gutter, signage and pavement markings, and water and sewer lines along U.S. 27. Work also includes replacing traffic signals at Sixth Street and 10th Street and adding new streetlights at Tenth Street and S.R. 78 intersections. Motorists should expect periodic nighttime and daytime lane closures on U.S. 27 during construction. Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving Industries of Florida.

