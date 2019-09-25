Road Watch for Glades County

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• U.S. 27 from Fifth Street to north of S.R. 78: (Construction project) Crews will be milling and resurfacing the roadway on U.S. 27 from Fifth Street to north of S.R. 78 in Moore Haven. Additional work includes improving the drainage, sidewalks and road shoulders, and installing curb and gutter, signage and pavement markings, and water and sewer lines along U.S. 27. Work also includes replacing traffic signals at Sixth Street and 10th Street and adding new streetlights at 10th Street and S.R. 78 intersections. Motorists should expect periodic nighttime and daytime lane closures on U.S. 27 during construction.

Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures on U.S. 27 eastbound and westbound from S.R. 78 to Western Drive. Crews are installing water lines on the westbound side of U.S. 27 and grading on the eastbound side.

Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving Industries of Florida.

• S.R. 78 from Banana Grove Road to Herbert Hoover Bridge: (Construction project) Crews will be conducting environmental surveys on the six bridges on S.R. 78 from Moore Haven to Lakeport from Monday, Sept. 30 through Tuesday, Oct. 1.

On Monday, September 30 and Tuesday, October 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., motorists should expect single northbound and southbound lane closures with flagging operations on S.R. 78 (on the bridges) from Banana Grove Road to Herbert Hoover Bridge. Each lane closure is expected to last no longer than three hours and no more than one bridge will have a lane closure at any time.

Please use caution and follow flagger directions. The contractor is NorthStar Contracting Group, Inc.

• S.R. 78 from U.S. 27 to Buckhead Ridge: (Maintenance project) Crews will be landscaping near the roadway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near and on the roadway.

• S.R. 78 from S.R. 29 to U.S. 27: (Maintenance project) Crews will be landscaping near the roadway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near and on the roadway.

• S.R. 78 from S.R. 29 to U.S. 27: (Maintenance project) Motorists should expect intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures during daytime hours while crew’s clean ditches, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution as crews work near the roadway.