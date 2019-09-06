Road Watch for Glades County

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

• U.S. 27 from Fifth Street to north of S.R. 78: (Construction projec) Crews will be milling and resurfacing the roadway on U.S. 27 from Fifth Street to north of S.R. 78 in Moore Haven. Additional work includes improving the drainage, sidewalks and road shoulders, and installing curb and gutter, signage and pavement markings, and water and sewer lines along U.S. 27. Work also includes replacing traffic signals at Sixth Street and 10th Street and adding new streetlights at 10th Street and S.R. 78 intersections. Motorists should expect periodic nighttime and daytime lane closures on U.S. 27 during construction.

Motorists should expect 24-hour lane closures on U.S. 27 eastbound and westbound from S.R. 78 to Western Drive. Crews are milling and paving beginning with the outside eastbound lane of U.S. 27 from the acceleration lane at S.R. 78 eastward to Western Drive then crews will move to the westbound outside lane toward S.R. 78. Once the outside lanes are complete, crews will move to the inside lanes. One lane in each direction will be closed at a time.

Please use caution and watch for workers in the construction zone. Estimated project completion is summer 2020. The contractor is AJAX Paving Industries of Florida.