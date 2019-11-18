Road Watch Advisory for U.S. 27 eastbound and westbound lanes from west of Graham Road to Fifth Street
GLADES COUNTY — On Nov. 18, motorists should expect 24-hour lane closures on eastbound and westbound U.S. 27 from west of Graham Road to Fifth Street while crews mill and pave. One lane in each direction will be closed at a time in three-mile sections.
The contractor is AJAX Paving of Industries Florida.
