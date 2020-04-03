Road closure notification
On April 5 and April 6, the Okeechobee Utility Authority will have the following road closure for sewer/water main repair:
Closed at the intersection of 441 Southeast/Southeast 18th Terrace; westbound turning lane on 441 Southeast; southbound left turning lane on Southeast 18th Terrace.
For additional information, contact 863-763-9460.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.