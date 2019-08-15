River level rising OKEECHOBEE – The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers requested South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) increase the S-65D headwaters by 0.2 feet per day beginning Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, with a target of reaching 27.5 feet NGVD by Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. The elevation on Aug. 15 was 26.4 feet NGVD. The purpose of holding the water back is to help protect restoration projects in progress. Residents north of S-65D should secure their vessels and prepare for the river to rise.



Visit sfwmd.gov/community-residents/recreation/navigation for navigation notices and a full list of SFWMD-operated locks and their operating hours.

